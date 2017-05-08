App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 08, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

CIL mines re-graded to fix slippages: Coal Secretary

"It is a deliberate policy to re-grade all the mines because I was getting a lot of complaints about grade slippages from the consumers," Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar told PTI. "The minister was also getting a lot of complaints. We thought that it is good to have mines re-graded through a third party," he added.

CIL mines re-graded to fix slippages: Coal Secretary

All mines of Coal India Ltd have been re-graded following complaints from consumers, including power sector players, about the slippages in fuel grade, a top official has said.

"It is a deliberate policy to re-grade all the mines because I was getting a lot of complaints about grade slippages from the consumers," Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar told PTI. "The minister was also getting a lot of complaints. We thought that it is good to have mines re-graded through a third party," he added.

The re-grading of CIL mines was done this year by engaging four independent scientific bodies and the entire exercise was completed in two months, he said. "As on April 1, we had re-graded all the mines and all the dispatch points of Coal India. Now, the supplies are being made as per the re-graded mines and dispatch point," Kumar said.

Currently, third party sampling assessment is continuing, but hopefully it would lose its value very soon, he added. Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal had said a few days ago that government's next target is to supply superior quality of coal to power producers to improve electricity generation and reduce pollution.

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production, is targeting one billion tonne output by 2020.

tags #Business #Coal India #power sector

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.