CII signs MoUs with 3 Singapore Universities

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today signed agreements with three Singapore universities to provide training opportunities to students.

The memorandum of understandings (MoUs) will allow the universities and International Enterprise (IE) Singapore, a business promotion agency, to tap into CII's network of over 8,000 members to create overseas attachment opportunities for enrolled students.

IE Singapore, a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the lead MoU signatory, will be supporting these attachments under its Young Talent Programme.

The MoUs signatories are Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University.

These MoUs were signed at the ASEAN-India Business Forum held here.

The MoUs will help the universities' undergraduates access internship opportunities with CII's member companies across India, said Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry S Iswaran.

"This will help build our pipeline of India-ready talent that can support companies as they expand in this important market," he said, underlining the importance of participation in the development of the Indian economy.

"Southeast Asia and India are increasingly important markets for Singapore and our businesses," Iswaran told delegates at the forum.

"Companies should, therefore, closely examine their strategies for Southeast Asia and India, and be open to adopting new business entry models. IE Singapore stands ready to support companies as they develop and execute their market engagement strategies," the minister said.