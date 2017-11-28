App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 28, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China Development Bank files insolvency case against RCom; Jio may buy 4G spectrum from RCom

Lenders are currently in the process of selling RCom's assets in a bid to recover some portions of the roughly Rs 45,000-crore debt.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The China Development Bank (CDB) has filed an insolvency case against debt-ridden Reliance Communications (RCom) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), becoming first of the telecom firm's lenders to do so, according to a report by Mint.

According to the report, the Beijing-based financial institution filed the insolvency case before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on November 24 and that law firm Trilegal is advising the CDB.

RCom owes around USD 2 billion in syndicated loans to the Chinese lender.

Earlier, other lenders of RCom, Ericsson India and Manipal Tech had filed bankruptcy petitions against the telecom company.

related news

Media reports suggest that Tech Mahindra, too, had filed and later withdrawn a petition that sought settlement talks.

If CDB’s petition is admitted by the NCLT, domestic lenders will have to set up a creditors committee which will work with an insolvency resolution professional and chalk out a revival plan for RCom.

Jio shows interest in buying RCom spectrum

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is likely to chase RCom's 4G spectrum in the 850 MHz band in seven key circles, according to a report by The Economic Times.

RCom had got the spectrum during its merging with Sistema Shyam Teleservices (SSTL).

The report cites sectoral experts seeing Jio aggressively chasing Sistema Shyam's spectrum in Delhi, Kolkata, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, UP-West and West Bengal which is valid till FY2033.

Last week, Bharti Airtel had said that it is interested in buying selected spectrum and some equipment of Reliance Communications (RCom).

Lenders are currently in the process of selling RCom's assets in a bid to recover some portions of the roughly Rs 45,000-crore debt.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #Business #China Development Bank (CDB) #Companies #Insolvency and Bankruptcy #Jio #RCom #Telecom

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.