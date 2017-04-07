Chillr kicks off UPI payments with HDFC Bank, plans to enter lending biz

Moneycontrol News

Multi-bank mobile payment platform Chillr is set to enter the lending business with small unsecured loans of under Rs 5000 through banks.

Launching the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility in a tie-up with second largest private lender HDFC Bank, its sponsor partner lender, it expects the customer base of 45 banks to avail the UPI service.

Chillr is a mobile banking application that enables users to send and receive money to/from anyone in their phone book. It differs from online wallets as all fund transactions are between bank accounts and they do not hold any cash with them.

With over 50 percent of transactions coming outside of top 10 cities, the 2-year old fintech player now aims to expand its services to loans, investments, mutual funds and insurance among other businesses.

At present Chillr has tied up with 11 banks with over 3 million customer downloads with a monthly transaction value of Rs 500 crore on a monthly basis.

Sony Joy, Co-founder and CEO said, “We have seen interest from consumers in other service segments and so unsecured microcredit is something that we would be focusing on going forward. We would work with a few banks including some of our existing bank partners.”

The loans would be largely in the 15-30 day period with an interest rate ranging from 3-6 percent. Joy said the interest and fee component on this product is still being explored. “We have done a pilot with a few banks and this service will be offered to largely small salaried customers, independent shop owners, Ola or Uber drivers who may have to make some cash adjustments, etc.”

Nitin Chugh, Country Head, Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said it is not looking at partnering in this product with Chillr at present.

The pilots are likely to continue for a few cycles and the payment company aims to get about 15-20 banks on-board.

Chillr will be taking care of getting customers on board and also the collection of the repayments.

Joy added that with its new foray it wants to “co-create data with banks and increase revenue and get more customer loyalty given that a user has plenty of choice today. When bank account portability happens, there will be a larger opportunity to acquire customers.”

Chillr will handle the processing and wants to be an end-to-end advisor. We are doing pilots with some banks already, he added.