you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 02, 2017 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chambal Fertilisers gets board nod to sell ship for $24.5 mn

The sale of the ship 'Ratna Shalini' is expected to be completed by July 15, the company said in a BSE filing. The book value of the ship was Rs 194.04 crore as on March 31, 2017, it added.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd today received the board's approval for sale of one of its ships to Liberian company Railto Navigation for Rs USD 24.5 million (approximately Rs 157 crore).

tags #Business #Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals

