Centrestage: Genus Power is the pioneer in electronic metering system

India, the fastest growing economy in the world, has the potential to become the global leader in manufacturing and sustainable energy. To realise the vision of electrification of every household and to generate ample electricity for industry, the government came up with apt reforms and policies aiming to make the sector self-reliant.
India, the fastest growing economy in the world, has the potential to become the global leader in manufacturing and sustainable energy. To realise the vision of electrification of every household and to generate ample electricity for industry, the government came up with apt reforms and policies aiming to make the sector self-reliant. But transmission, distribution and monitoring of power remain key challenges for the sector. Addressing these issues is a company based out of Jaipur, Genus Power.Watch video for more...