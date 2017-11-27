App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 27, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Centrestage: Genus Power is the pioneer in electronic metering system

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

India, the fastest growing economy in the world, has the potential to become the global leader in manufacturing and sustainable energy. To realise the vision of electrification of every household and to generate ample electricity for industry, the government came up with apt reforms and policies aiming to make the sector self-reliant. But transmission, distribution and monitoring of power remain key challenges for the sector. Addressing these issues is a company based out of Jaipur, Genus Power.

