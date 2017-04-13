App
Apr 13, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ceat may set up manufacturing plant & IT backend unit in Punjab

Singh met a battery of heads of companies that included Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, Sanjiv Mehta, CEO, Hindustan Unilever, Anil Ambani, Chairman, Reliance ADAG.

Ceat may set up manufacturing plant & IT backend unit in Punjab
Swaraj Baggonkar

Moneycontrol News

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, makers of Ceat tyres, has expressed interest in setting up a tyre manufacturing unit and an IT backend set-up in Punjab, according to Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab.

In Mumbai to woo investors Singh met a battery of heads of companies that included Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, Sanjiv Mehta, CEO, Hindustan Unilever, Anil Ambani, Chairman, Reliance ADAG.

"Met with @hvgoenka & welcomed his interest in setting up a tyre manufacturing unit and IT backend set up in Punjab," Singh tweeted, after meeting Goenka.

In December last year Ceat, which is the flagship company of the RPG Group, had announced that it would invest Rs 2800 crore over five years for tyre capacity creation. However, the company did not say in which state the investment would be made.

“Exploratory business discussions at Group level by Chairman is an ongoing process. Specific company-level investments are taken by the company management after evaluating various parameters and needs Board approval. To conjecture an investment on the basis of this meeting is incorrect.” RPG Group spokesperson said.

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s largest tractor manufacturer, operates a manufacturing plant in Punjab under the brand Swaraj, which was a result of the buy-out of Punjab Tractors in 2007.

Punjab Tractors was been merged with M&M and together they control 43 percent of the domestic tractor market.

Discussions with Sanjiv Mehta was with regards to power generation from garbage processing.  

tags #Business #Companies

