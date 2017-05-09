App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 09, 2017 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI nod to HP Inc-Samsung pact, 2 other deals

Fair trade regulator CCI has given its nod to IT major HP's acquisition of global printer business of South Korean firm Samsung, in addition to two other deals.

CCI nod to HP Inc-Samsung pact, 2 other deals

Fair trade regulator CCI has given its nod to IT major HP's acquisition of global printer business of South Korean firm Samsung, in addition to two other deals.

In a tweet, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that it has approved the "acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc".

For the deal, the two companies had entered into a Master Purchase Agreement in September 2016.

Last year, HP had said it would acquire Samsung Electronics' printer business in a deal valued at USD 1.05 billion.

HP, created as part of the breakup of Hewlett-Packard Co, sells personal computers. It is a global provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small and medium sized businesses and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors.

Samsung's global business operations are organised into three broad divisions -- consumer electronics (which includes its printer business), information technology and mobile communications and device solutions.

In another tweet, CCI said that it has approved the "increase in stake by Highdell Investment in Kalyan Jewellers".

While Kalyan Jewellers is engaged in manufacturing and sales of gems and jewellery in India, Highdell is an investment holding company incorporated under the laws of Mauritius.

Highdell has proposed to buy compulsorily convertible preference shares of Kalyan, which upon conversion would give the company more than 25 per cent stake.

The regulator has also approved "demerger of non- financial services investments of Sundaram Finance into Sundaram Finance Invt Ltd & group restructuring".

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.