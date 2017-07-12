CCI clears Essilor-Luxottica deal

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod to ophthalmic lens developer Essilor International's acquisition of Luxottica Group, which owns popular sunglass brand Ray-Ban.

In a tweet, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that it has approved "acquisition by Essilor International S.A. of Luxottica Group".

As per the notice submitted to the CCI, the transaction would entail a combination of Essilor International S.A. and Luxottica Group S.p.A. businesses consisting of Delfin S.à.r.l. contributing its entire stake in Luxottica, approximately 62 percent, to Essilor in return for newly- issued Essilor shares.

Essilor is engaged in ophthalmic lens development and its flagship brands are Varilux, Crizal, Transitions, Eyezen and Xperio.

Luxottica designs, manufactures and distributes eyewear and its portfolio includes many proprietary brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley.

In another tweet, the regulator said it has cleared share acquisition by Deere & Company in certain companies of Wirtgen Group and certain assets of Wirtgen Group Holding.

Deere is a US-corporation and mainly operates in India through its subsidiary, John Deere India Pvt Ltd, which is active in the agricultural equipment industry like tractors, tillers, harvesters, etc.

Wirtgen is active in the construction equipment industry and in India, it operates through Wirtgen India Pvt Ltd.