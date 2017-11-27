App
Nov 27, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group signs 12 hotels in India in 2017

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global hospitality major Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group today said it has so far signed 12 new hotels in India in 2017 as part of its expansion plans in the country.

The signings add to the group's pipeline in India where it currently holds a portfolio of 140 hotels including those in operation and under development across 60 Indian cities, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said in a statement.

"The signing momentum is indicative of the strength of our brands and the value we bring to our owner relationships," Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, South Asia CEO Raj Rana said.

The company is a dominant international brand in India and its pipeline is targeted at state capitals and regional markets with efficient connectivity, he added.

"We have 85 hotels in operation in the country where we continue to sign a new hotel every four weeks and open a hotel every six weeks," Rana said.

The new hotel signings are across Carlson Rezidor's brands such as Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inns & Suites By Carlson, the statement said.

The new hotels will be in locations such as Dehradun, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bhopal, Rewa, Ghaziabad and Bareilly among others.

The company's South Asia portfolio has six established and differentiated global brands.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group currently has 1,440 hotels globally in operation and under development with more than 2,30,000 rooms and a footprint spanning 115 countries and territories.

