Carlson properties in India likely to cross 200 by 2020

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group today said it is looking to aggressively expand its hospitality business and may have more than 200 properties by 2020.

The group had earlier estimated a target of 170 properties by 2020, but looking at the strong momentum in India, it said the number is likely to cross 200.

Notably, the group has signed a seven deal package in the Kashmir valley representing all major tourist destinations in the area and is planning to open its first hotel in Srinagar this year under the brand Radisson.

"Our pipeline is strong and we are adding 8-9 hotels annually to our portfolio in India and are signing 12-14 deals every year," Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group CEO, South Asia, Raj Rana told PTI here.

"We are focusing on expanding with our three mid-scale brands - Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inns and Suites By Carlson," he said.

To drive organic growth, the group's South Asia team has expanded its presence in state capitals, while accelerating growth in emerging secondary and tertiary cities as connectivity and infrastructure in India improves, he said.

In India, the group's portfolio consists of 140 hotels in operation and under development across 60 cities in the country, including 16 state capitals. "Looking at the momentum, we may even cross our target to over 200 properties by 2020. About 60 per cent of our pipeline represents our mid-scale brands," he said.

With presence all over the country, the group has signed seven deals in Kashmir valley. "We have wide presence across the country and we are planning to strengthen it further. We have signed a seven deal package in the Kashmir valley representing all major tourist destinations in the area. We are planning to open our first hotel in Srinagar this year under Radisson brand," Rana said.

The Group has also seen a healthy revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth in India at 8 per cent compared to the industry's performance of 6 per cent for 2016.

"As one of the leading international hospitality operators in India, we have established a nationwide presence through a significant footprint and deep understanding of this key market," Group's president, Asia Pacific, Thorsten Kirschke said.

"We believe in the further expansion through new strategic partnerships and growth opportunities," he said.

On their luxury brand 'Quorvus Collection', Kirschke said the company is still looking at the right opportunity, which will either be a palace or a resort.