May 08, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Caplin Point receives EIR for Chennai sterile injectable plant

Drug firm Caplin Point Laboratories today said it has received the Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for its Gummidopoondi facility in Chennai.

"Caplin Point has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA (The United States Food and Drug Administration) for inspection carried out during Oct 21-27, 2016, at its sterile injectable plant at Gummidopoondi in Tamil Nadu," Caplin Point Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

"This will pave the way for our entry into the largest pharma market in the world," Caplin Point Laboratories Chairman C C Paarthipan said.

The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories were trading at Rs 397.30 on BSE, up 2.60 per cent from its previous close.

