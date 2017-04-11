Apr 05, 2017 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI
Capital First to raise Rs 700 cr through bonds
The board in its meeting held today "approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 500 crore plus green shoe option of Rs 200 crore on private placement basis", Capital First said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.
Non-banking financial company Capital First today said it will raise Rs 700 crore through non-convertible debentures to fund business growth.
The board in its meeting held today "approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 500 crore plus green shoe option of Rs 200 crore on private placement basis", Capital First said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.The bond comes with two options -- tenure of three years and five years with coupon rate of 8.35 per cent and 8.40 per cent, respectively.