Nov 23, 2017 10:27 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Capacity utilisation in mobile segment should improve by Q4: Dixon Technologies

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Atul Lall, MD of Dixon Technologies (India) spoke about latest happenings in the company and gave his outlook for the future.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Dixon Technologies has been buzzing and is approaching its highest level in a year. The company posted a strong operational performance in the first half as well. The goods and services tax (GST) disruption seems to have tapered off. So, what is in store for the second half?

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Atul Lall, MD of Dixon Technologies (India) spoke about latest happenings in the company and gave his outlook for the future.

We had huge issue of destocking pre GST but things are back to normal now, said Lall.

He further said that the order book continues to be healthy and the current run rate of performance is sustainable.

Talking about price, he said we have seen some increase in prices of LED televisions and washing machine due to GST.

On business front, he said we have added some new clients this quarter.

We saw topline growth at 30-35 percent CAGR over the last 5 years, said Lall.

According to him, lighting and consumer electronics are the main driver to company's growth.

He further mentioned that by Q4, capacity utilisation in mobile segment should improve.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

