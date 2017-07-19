App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jul 18, 2017 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Can Fin Homes to seek board nod on July 21 to raise Rs 6,000 crore

The Board of Directors at its meeting on July 21, will consider and approve raising of secured non-convertible debentures to the extent of Rs 6,000 crore on private placement basis, the company said in a BSE filing.

Can Fin Homes on Tuesday said it plans to raise about Rs 6,000 crore by way of debt issuances.

The Board of Directors at its meeting on July 21, will consider and approve raising of secured non-convertible debentures to the extent of Rs 6,000 crore on private placement basis, the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Can Fin Homes closed at Rs 3,162.20 apiece, down 0.90 per cent on BSE on Tuesday.

