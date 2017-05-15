App
May 15, 2017 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Can Fin Homes mulls raising Rs 6K cr

Canara Bank's subsidiary, Can Fin Homes will raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds.

Can Fin Homes said the board of directors at the meeting held today considered a proposal of raising funds up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

It will place the proposal at the ensuing annual general meeting on June 28, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company however did not give details about usage of proceeds to be raised.

The housing finance company offers loans both for housing and non-housing purposes.

It has also been permitted by National Housing Bank to accept deposits from public.

Stock of the company closed 4.55 per cent up at Rs 2,782.40 on BSE.

