Camlin Fine Sciences buys 51% stake in Chinese firm

Camlin Fine Sciences (CFS) on Wednesday said it has acquired 51 per cent stake in China-based Ningbo Wanglong Flavors and Fragrances Company Limited.

With the acquisition, CFS has become the world's third largest producer of Viniller, the company claimed.

In a BSE filing, the company said it 'along with its subsidiary CFS Europe SpA has jointly acquired 51 per cent stake in Ningbo Wanglong Flavors and Fragrances Company Ltd'.

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed. The newly formed entity to be named as 'CFS Wanglong' produces and markets flavour and fragrance (Vanillin) directly to food manufacturers, distributors and to industrial customers globally.

"With this joint association, CFS becomes the third largest producer of Vanillin in the world," it added.

Wanglong, a leading vanillin manufacturer, has a facility in the coastal city of Yuyao, Zhejiang province.

CFS’ manufacturing plant in Ravenna, Italy produces Catechol, the basic material used to make Vanillin and Ethyl- Vanillin, uses an environment-friendly, clean method of production.

Camlin Fine Sciences (CFS) is a provider of shelf life extension solutions including antioxidants, aroma ingredients and performance chemicals.