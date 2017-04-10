Apr 06, 2017 08:21 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Cairn-Vedanta merger likely to complete in next 1-2 weeks with RBI nod
At the side-lines of CNBC-TV18 Global Natural Resources Conclave in Delhi, Varinder Bansal caught up with Sudhir Marhur, CFO of Cairn India and began by asking him about the merger timeline for Cairn-Vedanta and the status on Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval for the same.Watch video for more...