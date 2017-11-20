Cairn appoints Nitin Banerjee as General Counsel

"Banerjee will be a member of Cairn Business Executive Committee (EXCO) and will help drive the company's vision to contribute to 50 per cent of India's crude oil & gas production," Vedanta said in a statement.
Cairn, the oil and gas vertical of Vedanta Ltd, today announced the appointment of Nitin Banerjee as General Counsel.
"Banerjee will be a member of Cairn Business Executive Committee (EXCO) and will help drive the company's vision to contribute to 50 per cent of India's crude oil & gas production," Vedanta said in a statement.
"He will also be an integral member of the Group Legal Council and play a key role in driving the overall legal vision and charter for the legal function across the group," it added.