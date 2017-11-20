App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 20, 2017 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cairn appoints Nitin Banerjee as General Counsel

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cairn, the oil and gas vertical of Vedanta Ltd, today announced the appointment of Nitin Banerjee as General Counsel.

"Banerjee will be a member of Cairn Business Executive Committee (EXCO) and will help drive the company's vision to contribute to 50 per cent of India's crude oil & gas production," Vedanta said in a statement.

"He will also be an integral member of the Group Legal Council and play a key role in driving the overall legal vision and charter for the legal function across the group," it added.

Banerjee joins Cairn from Vodafone India, where he was working as the Senior Vice President, Legal Transactions and heading the legal operations for Vodafone's Enterprise Business, Technology, IT and Networks, Strategy and Wholesale Mobility businesses.

