Cadila Healthcare gets EIR from USFDA for Baddi facility

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had earlier given three observations under Form 483 after the inspection of the facility.

"The company's manufacturing facility at Baddi has received an Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA", Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing today.

This receipt of EIR indicates successful closure of 483s raised based on the inspection carried out between February 21 to March 1, 2017, it added.

All the observations were related to pre-approval inspection (PAI) for a specific product filed, Cadila Healthcare had then said without naming the product.

