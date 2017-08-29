App
Aug 29, 2017 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare gets EIR for its Ahmedabad SEZ plant

The receipt of EIR indicates the successful closure of the inspection points raised by the US drug regulator. The SEZ unit underwent US FDA audit from January 16 to 24, 2017.

Moneycontrol News

Cadila Healthcare, part of Zydus Cadila on Tuesday, said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from US FDA for its formulation manufacturing facility at Pharma SEZ near Ahmedabad.

The receipt of EIR indicates the successful closure of the inspection points raised by the US drug regulator

The SEZ unit underwent US FDA audit from January 16 to 24, 2017.

Shares of Cadila declined 0.21 percent and were trading at Rs.500 on BSE at 12.32 pm, the benchmark Sensex dropped 0.76 and was trading 31,496.74 points.

tags #Business #Cadila Healthcare #Companies

