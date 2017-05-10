May 09, 2017 11:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Burjis Godrej to join Godrej Agrovet in July: Nadir Godrej
As the Godrej group enters a new era, you can expect more family professionals to take over other Godrej group businesses in due course. In fact speaking to CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth, Adi Godrej's younger brother and Godrej Agrovet's chairman Nadir Godrej said that his son Burjis Godrej will join the group's agri business firm Agrovet in July.
