Burjis Godrej to join Godrej Agrovet in July: Nadir Godrej

As the Godrej group enters a new era, you can expect more family professionals to take over other Godrej group businesses in due course. In fact speaking to CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth, Adi Godrej's younger brother and Godrej Agrovet's chairman Nadir Godrej said that his son Burjis Godrej will join the group's agri business firm Agrovet in July.