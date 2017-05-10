App
May 09, 2017 11:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Burjis Godrej to join Godrej Agrovet in July: Nadir Godrej

As the Godrej group enters a new era, you can expect more family professionals to take over other Godrej group businesses in due course. In fact speaking to CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth, Adi Godrej's younger brother and Godrej Agrovet's chairman Nadir Godrej said that his son Burjis Godrej will join the group's agri business firm Agrovet in July.

As the Godrej group enters a new era, you can expect more family professionals to take over other Godrej group businesses in due course. In fact speaking to CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth, Adi Godrej's younger brother and Godrej Agrovet's chairman Nadir Godrej said that his son Burjis Godrej will join the group's agri business firm Agrovet in July.

