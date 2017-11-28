App
Nov 28, 2017 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budweiser takes a step towards being the first beer on Mars

Earlier this year at the South by Southwest conference, Budweiser announced its ambition to be the first beer on Mars

Going by the ambitions of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, by 2024, the first human colony will be transported to  Mars. And, the colonisers will certainly need their supplies like food, oxygen and well, beer!

To make sure that the humans on Mars are not missing out this alcoholic beverage, Budweiser is all set to send barley seed – one of its key ingredients in beer making– to the International Space Station (ISS) in December to study the effects of micro-gravity.

Earlier this year at the South by Southwest conference, Budweiser announced its ambition to be the first beer on Mars.

The parent company of the brand Anheuser-Busch in partnership with the Center for Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) — the manager of the research facility on the ISS— will study the effects of microgravity on barley. The shipment will be sent with SpaceX’s upcoming cargo supply mission on December 4.

