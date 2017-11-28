Budweiser takes a step towards being the first beer on Mars

Going by the ambitions of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, by 2024, the first human colony will be transported to Mars. And, the colonisers will certainly need their supplies like food, oxygen and well, beer!

To make sure that the humans on Mars are not missing out this alcoholic beverage, Budweiser is all set to send barley seed – one of its key ingredients in beer making– to the International Space Station (ISS) in December to study the effects of micro-gravity.

Earlier this year at the South by Southwest conference, Budweiser announced its ambition to be the first beer on Mars.

The parent company of the brand Anheuser-Busch in partnership with the Center for Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) — the manager of the research facility on the ISS— will study the effects of microgravity on barley. The shipment will be sent with SpaceX’s upcoming cargo supply mission on December 4.

Budweiser’s barley will stay in orbit for approximately one month before coming down to be analysed. “The seedlings will be in orbit for approximately 30 days, before being brought back down to earth for Budweiser’s innovation team to analyze – setting the foundation and blueprint for Budweiser’s next move in brewing the beer of the future,” the company said.

It is first of the two experiments conducted by Anheuser-Busch. It will focus on barley seed exposure with the second testing barley germination.

“Budweiser is always pushing the boundaries of innovation and we are inspired by the collective American Dream to get to Mars,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president, Budweiser. “We are excited to begin our research to brew beer for the red planet.”