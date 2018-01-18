Budget Caravan: Rural housing

Rural housing was a key focus area in Budget 2017 and the promise was to complete 10 million houses in rural areas by 2019. CNBC-TV18's Budget Caravan visited Veshvi Village in Maharashtra to take stock of the progress made there under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin.
