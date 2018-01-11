Budget 2018: According to CNBC-TV18 & LocalCircles poll, 80% say Startup India mission not helpful

As we continue with our special pre-budget series in association with LocalCircles, our focus today is on startups and their needs. To dicuss this, CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with Yatish Rajawat , Chief Strategy Officer of LocalCircles.
As we continue with our special pre-budget series in association with LocalCircles, our focus today is on startups and their needs. To dicuss this, CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with Yatish Rajawat , Chief Strategy Officer of LocalCircles.Watch video for more...