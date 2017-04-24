BSNL unveils cheap data plan, offers 270GB data for Rs 333

State-run telecom operator BSNL is the latest to join the bandwagon of telcos to offer new data plan, in an apparent move to counter Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan plan.

BSNL has announced three new data plans and is offering up to 270 GB of 3G mobile internet along with unlimited voice calls for 90 days. Under the Rs 333 Triple Ace plan, BSNL is offering unlimited 3G data with a capped usage of 3 GB each day, with a validity of 90 days. This plan is offering 90 GB a month and 270 GB 3G data for three months. It is pertinent to note that this is a 3G plan.

Under the Rs 349 Dil Khol Ke Bol plan, users will get unlimited local along with STD calling, and 3G data with a daily cap of 2GB. This is also valid for 90 days.

BSNL’s Rs 395 Nehle pe Dahla plan offers unlimited data with a cap of 2GB data each day. Meanwhile, users will also get 3,000 minutes of free calls within the BSNL network. This plan also offers 1,800 minutes free for calls to other networks. This plan is valid for 71 days.

