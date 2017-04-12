App
Apr 12, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSNL to roll out 4G services in select cities of AP, Telangana

"A total of 1,150 (4G towers) will be installed in various districts as a part of the 4 GSM expansion project to extend higher data speeds of 4G services to the customers of BSNL," Telangana Telecom Circle's Chief General Manager L Anantharam said at a press conference here yesterday.

Telecom operator BSNL has said it will roll out 4G services in select towns and cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana telecom circles in the current financial year.

The combined (AP and Telangana) circle has achieved total revenue of Rs 2,526.18 crore in 2016-17 as against the previous year's Rs 2,463.90 crore, registering a growth of 2.53 per cent, he said.

In mobile operations, the BSNL's AP and Telangana circle has recorded a revenue of Rs 1,475.86 crore in FY 2016-17 as against Rs 1,405.65 crore in the previous fiscal, up 5 per cent, he said.

The circle achieved gross landline connections of 1,70,121, which is 6.86 per cent high as compared to the previous year. It is the highest achievement in the last four financial years, Anatharam said.

A total of 64 new 2G and 3G sites have been planned along the Hyderabad Metro Rail corridor for providing seamless 3G services to the customers of BSNL and all these are planned to be commissioned progressively.

"Out of these sites, the first new 2G and 3G site at Nagole Metro station has already been commissioned," he added.

