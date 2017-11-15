App
Nov 15, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE arm, Thomson Reuters launch new trading solution

Last month, Marketplace had inked a pact with Thomson Reuters to build the trading solution for BSE's members and customers, BSE said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Marketplace Tech Infra Services, an arm of the premier exchange BSE, today launched BEST (BSE Electronic Smart Trader), a state-of-the-art hosted trading solution built on Thomson Reuters' Omnesys NEST platform.

The new platform will facilitate seamless trading for BSE customers across multiple exchanges, including the BSE, NSE, MCX and NCDEX for a wide range of investment categories like equity, equity derivatives, bonds, currency and commodities on a single terminal.

The platform aims to help traders make informed investing decisions and manage risks, along with the benefit of speed and accuracy, this increasing the effectiveness of the transaction.

"BEST provides market participants a state-of-the-art and low-cost trading platform. It shall be our endeavour to provide members world class technology to access domestic and international exchange," BSE managing director and chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

Thomson Reuters South Asia managing director Pradeep Lankapalli said, "we believe our robust platform coupled with BSE's reach will help the broking industry achieve greater scalability, promote transparency and drive innovation."

