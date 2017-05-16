Brigade Group deal to lease 3.75 L sq ft office space to TCS

Real estate developer Brigade Group today said it has signed a deal to lease 3.75 lakh square feet of office space to Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) in the city.

The deal is for office space in Brigade Bhuwalka Icon, a 3.75 Lakh sq.ft. development, strategically located on Whitefield Main Road, the company said in a release.

It said the office space will house more than 4,000 IT Professionals and the office is expected to start operations in around four months.

"Our philosophy of Quality and Customer FIRST is being recognized by our stakeholders and this is another example which we would look to build on and expand our relationship with TCS and other customers in a meaningful manner."

"We do have a large development plan of around 10 million sft of corporate real estate which provides a great platform to do so," Brigade Group CEO – Retail & Commercial Vishal Mirchandani said.

Brigade Group said it is building a large strategic portfolio in corporate real estate developing 10 million sq.ft. in addition to its operating portfolio of 6 million sq. ft.

It's under development projects include a 3.3 million sq. ft. of IT/ ITeS SEZ led Tech Park called Brigade Tech Gardens in Brookefields-Bangalore, World Trade Center (WTC) Chennai which will be the tallest commercial tower in the city apart from other strategic developments, it added.