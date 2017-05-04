App
May 04, 2017 09:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

BPL partners with Amazon to sell electronics

The Bengaluru-based company would retail its range of TV, aircondition and washing machine would be available online exclusively on Amazon, it said in a statement.

Consumer electronics firm BPL, once a leader in the segment, has partnered with Amazon to sell its products on the e-commerce platform.

The Bengaluru-based company would retail its range of TV, aircondition and washing machine would be available online exclusively on Amazon, it said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, BPL CMD Ajit Nambiar said:" The partnership ensures that more customers can now buy our products and benefit from the trusted and convenient shopping experience that Amazon offers."

