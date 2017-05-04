BPL moves on to Amazon India, snaps 3-year deal with Flipkart midway

Moneycontrol News

Consumer electronics firm BPL has ended its three-year deal – which was to end in 2018 - with online marketplace Flipkart. BPL has now shifted to Amazon India where it will sell its big electronic products like washing machines and televisions online.

BPL- a popular TV brand from the 1990s – was apparently unhappy with lack of visibility on Flipkart, says a media report. The company also blamed low prominence which resulted in lower-than-expected sales, says a Livemint report.

BPL’s Chairman and Managing Director Ajit Nambiar declined to comment on the tiff with Flipkart.

BPL's fallout with Flipkart contradicts the online retailer's claim of being an undisputed leader in large appliances segment.

On the move to Amazon, Nambiar said that the platform will expand its access to customers through channels like Amazon Prime, which people are still discovering.

"To sum it up, it was Amazon's technology and their platform and all the other benefits that you get. Things like Alexa, Prime, etc.—these are things that a lot of Indians are discovering. So, we started talking and the talks went very well. We’re talking about expanding our range—from televisions to washing machines and refrigerators to microwaves, etc... (Amazon) offers so much, so it was a given that we work together and make this happen," Nambiar said in an interview.

Not only that. The company said the need for more exposure also dictated their decision to move to Amazon.

Amazon India’s Vice-President Manish Tiwari, too, confirmed the news and said BPL will be sold as an exclusive brand on Amazon.in.

While Flipkart is yet to comment on this, a source within the company told Livemint that “a mismatch of expectations” led to the fallout.

"We wanted to expand our range with BPL, but that expansion has not happened. So, that’s where we got concerned," the Flipkart executive said.

BPL - which re-launched itself in 2015 after shutting offline operations – is betting on the online space for expansion.

"We learned a lot when we were with Flipkart. Now the journey continues with Amazon.in. It has been a great experience from being an offline brand to shift to the online platform," Nambiar, told Hindu Business Line.