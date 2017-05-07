Bosch's Bengaluru plant operations to resume from Monday

Auto component major Bosch will restart operations at its Bengaluru plant from tomorrow after the state anti-pollution body clarified that the closure notice is not applicable to the company's facilities.

Through a notification dated May 5, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) directed closure of all industrial units within the catchment area of Bellandur lake in Bengaluru citing environmental concerns.

After receiving the notice, Bosch yesterday announced that it will temporarily suspend operations at its plant in Adugodi in Bengaluru.

The company subsequently made a representation to pollution control board authorities who have clarified that the provisions of the public notification are not applicable to the company's facilities, Bosch said in a regulatory filing today.

"Normal operations at the facilities will resume with effect from May 8," Bosch said, adding that "the company does not foresee any financial impact or turnover loss on account of this temporary closure".

The company had yesterday said the approximate loss of turnover per day is Rs 393 lakh per day in case supplies to customers are affected.

"The company having regard to the highest standards it observes with respect to environment protection and legality has been operating at all its facilities in accordance with prescribed environmental norms," the auto component maker stated.