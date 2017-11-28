Boeing launches 'HorizonX India Innovation Challenge' for startups

Boeing today launched an innovation competition which encourages startups to propose solutions to tackle complex challenges in the areas of autonomous and unmanned systems, and artificial intelligence.

The US-based aerospace giant launched the 'Boeing HorizonX India Innovation Challenge 1.0' in collaboration with T-Hub, an incubator for startups promoted by the Telangana government.

The challenge is aimed at attracting the best Indian startups to propose disruptive solutions to tackle complex challenges in the areas of autonomous and unmanned systems, advanced manufacturing, industrial IOT and automation, analytics, AI and machine learning (ML), a Boeing said in a statement here.

Entrepreneurs will be invited to present ideas on select themes that include drones and data application, factory productivity, supply chain, aircraft maintenance and services, passenger experience, defence, commercial and industrial uses, it said.

"The Boeing HorizonX India Innovation Challenge 1.0 is our attempt to channelise India's incredible talent and entrepreneurial energy for the future of innovation in aerospace and related areas," said Pratyush Kumar, president, Boeing India.

"The Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) provides a perfect backdrop for us to unleash a wave of innovation, both within and outside of Boeing," Kumar said.

The three-day GES is being held here from today.

Jay Krishnan, CEO T-Hub, said in the statement, "In today's age, innovation is fostered by collaboration rather than competition, resulting in co-creating possibilities for the future and a win-win partnership between startups and industry.

"T-Hub is playing an important role in bringing together the best companies and startups to work with each other, resulting in the most innovative and practical solutions."

The 22-week-long challenge kicked off today and will be open to startups across the country.

The winners of the contest will have an opportunity to engage with Boeing on future partnerships.

The city-based T-Hub is a public-private partnership between the Telangana government, three of India's premier academic institutes (IIIT-H, ISB and NALSAR) and key private sector leaders.

The tech incubator is one of the largest startup ecosystem builders in India, with over 2,000 startups in its database clustered into various stages of growth across sectors of specialisation, the statement added.