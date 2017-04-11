App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 10, 2017 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW Motorrad starts operations in India

Earlier, the entity was operating in India with importers who had sales outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi.

BMW Motorrad starts operations in India

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of luxury German carmaker, has officially started operations in India.

Earlier, the entity was operating in India with importers who had sales outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi.

"We see a tremendous potential in this country and we are pleased to introduce BMW Motorrad as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group," BMW Motorrad Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa Dimitris Raptis said in a statement.

Currently, BMW Motorrad is in the process of setting-up the team and dealer network in India with Shivapada Ray having been appointed already as head of the organisation.

In the initial phase, it will set up dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.

"BMW Motorrad is an inherent and highly emotional part of the BMW brand. Our products stand for passion, innovation and safety on two wheels. We want our existing and prospective customers to forge new paths and make BMW Motorrad a part of their aspirational lifestyle and pursue joy through riding," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

BMW Motorrad sells a range of premium bikes across categories including sports, tour, roadster, heritage and adventure.

It will sell models like BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW R 1200 R, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R NineT, BMW R NineT Scrambler, BMW R 1200 G S Adventure, BMW R 1200 GS and BMW S 1000 XR.

All the models will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

tags #BMW Motorrad #carmaker #German

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.