BMW Motorrad starts operations in India

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of luxury German carmaker, has officially started operations in India.

Earlier, the entity was operating in India with importers who had sales outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi.

"We see a tremendous potential in this country and we are pleased to introduce BMW Motorrad as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group," BMW Motorrad Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa Dimitris Raptis said in a statement.

Currently, BMW Motorrad is in the process of setting-up the team and dealer network in India with Shivapada Ray having been appointed already as head of the organisation.

In the initial phase, it will set up dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.

"BMW Motorrad is an inherent and highly emotional part of the BMW brand. Our products stand for passion, innovation and safety on two wheels. We want our existing and prospective customers to forge new paths and make BMW Motorrad a part of their aspirational lifestyle and pursue joy through riding," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

BMW Motorrad sells a range of premium bikes across categories including sports, tour, roadster, heritage and adventure.

It will sell models like BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW R 1200 R, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R NineT, BMW R NineT Scrambler, BMW R 1200 G S Adventure, BMW R 1200 GS and BMW S 1000 XR.

All the models will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).