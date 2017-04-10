Apr 06, 2017 08:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Blocks that didn't work will be auctioned again: mines secretary Arun Sharma
The government has put out at least 10 mining blocks for auction this year, that's the word coming in from mines secretary Arun Sharma. Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Anshu Sharma he said that the government is also considering to re-auction blocks that didn't receive any bids in the previous round of auction.
