Biocon arm widens partnership terms with Bristol-Myers Squibb

Biocon's contract research arm Syngene International has expanded its ongoing drug discovery and development with US-based Bristol-Myers Squibb till 2026.

The company today said the expanded scope of partnership also includes addition of a new facility and ramping up the team of scientists working for it.

"The next phase of the partnership will see the addition of a new facility to support future Bristol-Myers Squibb research and development operations, an expansion of the team and the extension of the existing agreement through 2026," Syngene International said in a BSE filing.

"The expansion will enable the two companies to undertake a greater range of scientific research and development for pharmaceuticals across a broader range of activities," it added.

As part of the expansion, Syngene will set up a new dedicated facility spread across 25,000 sq ft of laboratory and office space for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This facility will house an additional team of 75 Syngene scientists who will work exclusively for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Syngene and Bristol-Myers Squibb have been working together since 1998. The research campus, known as Biocon BMS Research Center (BBRC), Syngene's first dedicated R&D centre, was established in 2007, which was subsequently renewed through 2020 and now has been extended through 2026.

It is the largest research and development facility for Bristol-Myers Squibb outside the United States and plays an integral part within their global research and development network, Syngene said.