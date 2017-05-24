Big hikes for 4 top Infy execs amid efforts to address shareholders concerns

Months after promoters' concerns over high compensation to top Infosys executives triggered a public row with the company's Board, it has emerged that four senior managers received a 50 percent salary increase in the year gone by.

Presidents Rajesh Murthy, Sandeep Dadlani and Mohit Joshi, and deputy chief operating officer Ravi Kumar S each received more than Rs 14 crore in 2016-17, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The hikes can be attributed to the company's policy of executive compensation based on variable pay and stock incentives. Infosys considers it a tool to make the company more productive.

The report also stated that minus stock incentives, the company’s top executives, including Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao, saw their fiscal 2017 remuneration fall by 12-25 percent .

Meanwhile, the company is taking fresh measures to ensure that shareholders’ concerns are heard and addressed.

Infosys has adopted a new charter for its board committee that handles its relationship with various stakeholders, according to a report in The Times of India.

While the panel has been in place a while, it now has a fresh mandate to review and redress grievances from debenture holders, shareholders, employees, vendors and customers.

It is also empowered to redress whistleblower and internal complaints and will provide feedback on how the company deals with grievances.

The committee, which will meet four times a year, comprises four independent directors. It is chaired by Jeffrey S Lehman, while John Etchemendy, Ravi Venkatesan and DN Prahalad are the other members of the board.

Law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was earlier tasked with a similar job, and is currently in the process of creating a new governance code.

In February, questions over high payouts to current and former employees triggered a row between the board and the company’s founders. The saga played out over a fortnight before an uneasy truce was called.

Five of the seven original founders —Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, SD Shibulal, Kris Gopalakrishnan and K Dinesh—are categorised as promoters of the company. Together, they own a 12.75 percent stake in the company.

At the heart of the concerns were high payouts to top-level personnel, including Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka.

The founders also raised question marks over the severance packages given to former Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Bansal and General Counsel David Kennedy.

The issue resurfaced again in April with former CEO NR Narayana Murthy questioning the 35 percent salary hike to Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao.