Jan 04, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Big Budget Countdown: Tax heat on start-ups

The union budget is upon us and start-ups in India have one key demand: clarity on taxation. Over the last few days a slew of companies have been hit with tax notices and most of these cases relate to fund-raising by start-ups. At the core of this issue is the "angel tax" clause introduced in the income tax act in the 2012 budget.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The union budget is upon us and start-ups in India have one key demand: clarity on taxation. Over the last few days a slew of companies have been hit with tax notices and most of these cases relate to fund-raising by start-ups. At the core of this issue is the "angel tax" clause introduced in the income tax act in the 2012 budget. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with Amarjeet Singh, Partner at Kpmg, Sreejith Moolayil, Founder of True Elements, Ashish Fafadia, CFO of Blume Venture Partners and Mohandas Pai, Founder of Aarin Capital to discuss more on this issue.

