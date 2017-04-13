App
Apr 13, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL's 2nd 800 MW unit in Karnataka starts commercial ops

"BHEL has commenced the commercial operation of its second 800 MW supercritical unit at 2x800 MW Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (TPS) of Raichur Power Corporation Limited (RPCL) in Raichur district of Karnataka," BHEL said in a statement.

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said the second 800 MW supercritical unit at Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Karnataka has started commercial operation.

"BHEL has commenced the commercial operation of its second 800 MW supercritical unit at 2x800 MW Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (TPS) of Raichur Power Corporation Limited (RPCL) in Raichur district of Karnataka," BHEL said in a statement.

The milestone was achieved within a month of commencement of commercial operation of the first unit.

BHEL and Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) are the main equity partners of RPCL, the owner and operator of this power plant, it said.

The commercial operation of these units marks BHEL's foray as a co-developer in the field of power generation.

BHEL has supplied and executed 4,810 MW of coal based sets for KPCL and its joint ventures, which accounts for 96 per cent of the utility's coal-based installed capacity. Beta Wind (AP) becomes step-down subsidiary of Orient Green

*Orient Green Power today said after investment by its arm Beta Wind Farm in Beta Wind Farm (Andhra Pradesh), the latter will become its step-down subsidiary.

"Beta Wind Farm Private Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Orient Green Power Company Ltd, approved to invest in Beta Wind Farm (Andhra Pradesh) Private Ltd," Orient Green Power said in a BSE filing today.

Upon investment in Beta Wind Farm (Andhra Pradesh) Private Ltd, the same will become wholly-owned subsidiary of Beta Wind Farm Private Ltd and step down subsidiary of Orient Green Power Company Ltd.

tags #BHEL #Business #Karnataka

