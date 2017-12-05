App
Dec 05, 2017 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL to renovate ESP package at Kahalgaon plant for Rs 215 Cr

Originally supplied along with the four units (4X210 MW) by Bhel, the ESPs have been in operation for more than 25 years since their commissioning, the company said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
State-owned power equipment maker BHEL said today that it has secured an order worth Rs 215 crore for renovation and modernisation of electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) at Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station (STPS) in Bihar.

Renovation of these ESPs will enable these units to meet the new norms for suspended particulate matter (SPM) emission, recently announced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF & CC). Modernisation of the units will facilitate the operation of these units for many more years.

Bhel’s scope of work in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply and commissioning of the ESPs to bring down the SPM emission to the stipulated level for all the four units of Kahalgaon STPS, Stage-1.

Major equipment for the project will be supplied by Bhel’s units located at Ranipet and Bhopal, while the execution on site will be undertaken by Power Sector Eastern Region.

