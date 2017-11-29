BHEL commissions 30 MW hydro unit in Mizoram

State-owned engineering firm BHEL said today that it has commissioned the second unit of the Tuirial Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Mizoram.

The unit has been commissioned by Bhel in less than a 100 days of the commissioning of the first one, Bhel said in a statement.

Located in Kolasib district of Mizoram, the greenfield project of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO) has been set up on the river Tuirial.

Power generation from Tuirial HEP will contribute significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and contribute towards achieving a low carbon development path for the nation, Bhel said. The order for Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) works for two units of 30 MW each was placed on Bhel by NEEPCO for their design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning.

Other hydro projects of NEEPCO, commissioned by Bhel, include the 3x135 MW Ranganadi HEP in Arunachal Pradesh and the 4x50 MW Kopili HEP in Assam.

In the North Eastern states, the Bhel has installed over 3,200 MW of power generating capacity, accounting for more than 75 per cent of the total installed capacity in the region.

Bhel is executing HEPs of around 3,100 MW in the country, in addition to 2,940 hydro projects in Bhutan. More than 500 hydro electric power generation sets with a cumulative capacity of more than 29,000 MW of various ratings have been contracted on Bhel, including 5,700 MW for overseas projects.