App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 17, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL commissions 2 units at Maharashtra thermal power project

"Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has successfully commissioned two units of 270 MW at RattanIndia Nasik Power Ltd's 5x270 MW thermal power project, located at Sinnar in Nasik District of Maharashtra," the company said in a BSE filing.

BHEL commissions 2 units at Maharashtra thermal power project

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said it has commissioned two units of 270 mega watt (MW) thermal power project in Maharashtra.

"Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has successfully commissioned two units of 270 MW at RattanIndia Nasik Power Ltd's 5x270 MW thermal power project, located at Sinnar in Nasik District of Maharashtra," the company said in a BSE filing.

It further said: "With the commissioning of these units, BHEL has commissioned eight sets for RattanIndia in Maharashtra - 3 sets at Nasik and 5 sets at Amravati. In addition, two more 270 MW units are presently in advanced stages of completion at Nasik".

Shares of BHEL were trading 0.09 percent lower at Rs 173.25 on BSE.

tags #BHEL #BSE #Business #Maharashtra #Thermal Power Project

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.