BHEL commissions 2 units at Maharashtra thermal power project

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said it has commissioned two units of 270 mega watt (MW) thermal power project in Maharashtra.

"Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has successfully commissioned two units of 270 MW at RattanIndia Nasik Power Ltd's 5x270 MW thermal power project, located at Sinnar in Nasik District of Maharashtra," the company said in a BSE filing.

It further said: "With the commissioning of these units, BHEL has commissioned eight sets for RattanIndia in Maharashtra - 3 sets at Nasik and 5 sets at Amravati. In addition, two more 270 MW units are presently in advanced stages of completion at Nasik".

Shares of BHEL were trading 0.09 percent lower at Rs 173.25 on BSE.