App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 28, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL bags Rs 64-cr order for sewage plants in Raipur

"As part of its strategy to diversify into new areas, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won an order for setting up six decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh," a BHEL statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run engineering firm BHEL has bagged an order worth over Rs 64 crore for setting up six sewage treatment plants in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

"As part of its strategy to diversify into new areas, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won an order for setting up six decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh," a BHEL statement said.

According to the statement, the order is valued at over Rs 64 crore, and the STPs will have a cumulative capacity of 25.4 MLD (million litres per day). The order has been placed on BHEL by Raipur Development Authority.

The project for construction of the decentralised STPs shall be based on Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology. BHEL has been in the water treatment business in the power as well as industrial segments and has set up several water treatment plants, sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO)-based desalination plants, among others.

The company offers turnkey solutions to all segments of water management right from potable water applications to domestic sewage treatment.

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #Raipur #sewage plants

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.