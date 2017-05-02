Bharti Enterprises appoints Ghosh as MD, Financial Services

Bharti Enterprises has appointed Soumen Ghosh as the Managing Director of its Financial Services business.

The financial services unit includes the insurance businesses namely Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company.

In the new role, Ghosh will "build strategic business value proposition" for Bharti's financial services businesses.

"He will be responsible for further strengthening the management processes, business expansion and governance of these businesses," a company release said.

Prior to joining Bharti, Ghosh was heading the Financial Services business at Reliance Capital as Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer across a variety of business lines like insurance, mutual funds, commercial and housing finance, amongst others.

A Chartered Accountant from England and a Mechanical Engineer, Ghosh comes with 35 years of experience, 28 of them in the insurance sector across Asia-Pacific and Middle-Eastern region.

"As we renew our focus and chart the next phase of growth for our financial services business, I am confident that Soumen Ghosh's rich and diverse experience in the sector will add immense value to the entire line of businesses," Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said.