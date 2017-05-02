App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 02, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Enterprises appoints Ghosh as MD, Financial Services

The financial services unit includes the insurance businesses namely Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company.

Bharti Enterprises appoints Ghosh as MD, Financial Services

Bharti Enterprises has appointed Soumen Ghosh as the Managing Director of its Financial Services business.

The financial services unit includes the insurance businesses namely Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company.

In the new role, Ghosh will "build strategic business value proposition" for Bharti's financial services businesses.

"He will be responsible for further strengthening the management processes, business expansion and governance of these businesses," a company release said.

Prior to joining Bharti, Ghosh was heading the Financial Services business at Reliance Capital as Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer across a variety of business lines like insurance, mutual funds, commercial and housing finance, amongst others.

A Chartered Accountant from England and a Mechanical Engineer, Ghosh comes with 35 years of experience, 28 of them in the insurance sector across Asia-Pacific and Middle-Eastern region.

"As we renew our focus and chart the next phase of growth for our financial services business, I am confident that Soumen Ghosh's rich and diverse experience in the sector will add immense value to the entire line of businesses," Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

tags #Bharti Axa General Insurance Company #Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company #Bharti Enterprises #Business #Soumen Ghosh

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.