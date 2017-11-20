App
Nov 20, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel joins hands with Ericsson to develop 5G technology in India

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has struck a partnership with Ericsson to develop 5G technology for the former’s India operations.

Ericsson’s Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India Nunzio Mirtillo, confirmed the news and said, "We have MoUs (agreements) with 36 operators globally. In India, we have recently tied up with Bharti Airtel for 5G technology.

According to the terms of the partnership, Ericsson and Bharti have come together to push Airtel's transition into the next-gen 5G network, Mirtillo said.

Interestingly, this is not the first time both the companies have joined hands as the Swedish company already has tie-ups with Airtel for its 4G and managed services.

Mirtillo also spoke about the technology and said 5G has an "extremely high throughput and ultra-low latency".

Once adopted, 5G will enable users to access internet with speeds in excess of 1,000 Mbps, which is several times faster than 4G and even eclipses some of the fastest broadband speeds available across the nation right now.

5G will also prove crucial in adopting several futuristic technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous cars which are dependent on really fast internet connection to function optimally.

Apart from this, 5G technology will also pave newer roads even in conventional sectors such as healthcare, boosting farm productivity among others.

