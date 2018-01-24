App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 24, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharti Airtel gets regulatory nod for Tigo Rwanda acquisition

With this acquisition, Airtel Rwanda operations will become EBIDTA positive (operationally profit), making whole of Airtel's Africa business profitable at the operations level.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has received regulatory approval to acquire Tigo Rwanda -- a subsidiary of Luxembourg based Millicom International Cellular.

With this acquisition, Airtel Rwanda operations will become EBIDTA positive (operationally profit), making whole of Airtel's Africa business profitable at the operations level.

"Bharti Airtel Limited...has received an approval for the acquisition of Tigo Rwanda Limited, a subsidiary of Millicom International Cellular SA from the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA)," the company said in a statement.

The merged entity will have the largest customer base in Rwanda with 5.9 million subscribers, the statement said.

"The merger will result in the only negative ebitda OpCo joining other 13 positive ebitda OpCos in Africa," the statement said

The combined networks of the two companies will serve customers with voice and data services, global roaming and mobile banking services and also have Rwanda's largest sales and distribution network.

Airtel has operations across 16 countries, which include 14 in Africa.

The company had close to 84 million customers at the end of quarter ended December 30, 2017, the statement said.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #Mergers and Acquistions (M&A) #Telecom #Tigo Rwanda

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.