BharatBenz lowers prices up to 2.5% following GST roll-out

Jul 12, 2017 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

BharatBenz lowered its prices between 0.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent depending on the model and the respective state.

Bus and truck-maker BharatBenz, the commercial vehicles arm of Daimler India, on Wednesday lowered its prices between 0.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent depending on the model and the state, to pass on the lower tax rate under the GST.

"We have reduced MRPs across our entire product range between 0.4 to 2.5 per cent," Erich Nesselhauf, managing director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said.

"With GST, we expect additional momentum at BharatBenz, which we intend to bolster as we reduce prices to pass on GST benefits to our customers. Borderless transportation is expected to improve the overall efficiency of logistic companies in line with an introduction of more modern and fuel efficient trucks," he added.

 

