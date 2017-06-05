Bharat Biotech kick-starts clinical trial of Chikungunya vaccine

Moneycontrol News

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Monday said it has initiated phase-1 clinical trials to test its indigenously developed Chikungunya (CHIKV) vaccine on humans for safety and efficacy.

The placebo controlled study involving 60 healthy volunteers would test escalating doses of the vaccine in prime-boost regimen.

Bharat Biotech developed the CHIKV vaccine using an isolate of the virus from Indian epidemic.

“The inactivated virus vaccine developed by the in-house R&D was found to be safe and immunogenic in pre-clinical animal testing,” the company said.

Bharat Biotech said it got approval for phase-1 clinical trial from Indian regulator Drug Controller General of India DCG(I) in 2016 after successful completion of product development and pre-clinical testing of its vaccine candidate.

While CHIKV exists as three genotypes, there is only a single serotype of the virus.

The candidate vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech effectively cross neutralized both the Asian and ECSA CHIKV genotypes.

“Chikungunya is one among modern-day's most dreaded virus, and developing an efficient vaccine to prevent it means a lot of people are at risk from the infection,” said Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

“Our pre-clinical studies were promising and we hope that the first–in –human clinical trials successfully meet with the clinical endpoints,” he added.

Bharat Biotech filed a global patent in 2007 for CHIKV drawing priority from 2006, and followed up with a second patent in 2011. Patents have been granted in USA, Europe, China, Indonesia, South Africa and is in National Phase in several other countries.

"If phase 1 clinical testing is successful, Bharat Biotech plans to advance the vaccine into Phase II/III clinical development," the company said.

It typically takes 2-3 years to complete the human clinical trials of a vaccine.

The bone-breaking mosquito borne viral fever that caused the major 2006 epidemic possibly entered India from the Indian Ocean islands, and Bharat Biotech was the first company to have isolated and characterised the epidemic strain.

According to WHO, Chikungunya has been identified in over 60 countries.

It is a viral disease (genus Alphavirus) which is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes including Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.

The Hyderabad-based company hit the news last year after it unveiled two of its vaccine candidates to protect humans against the mosquito-borne Zika virus and claimed that it is probably the first in the world to file for a global patent for Zika vaccine candidates.