Jan 09, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bathroom battle: Makers of Harpic sue Patanjali over toilet cleaners

The UK-based company also raised objections on Patanjali’s product’s TV commercial and said that it mocks Harpic’s advertisement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, the maker of the Harpic range of cleaners has knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court filing a case against Patanjali. Reckitt Benckiser (RBIL) claims that Patanjali’s Green Flush toilet cleaner is deceptively similar to Harpic.

RBIL alleged that Patanjali did not just copy the pattern and shape of the Harpic bottle, but also imitated its labelling and usage instructions, reported Mint. RBIL is the leader in this segment with 80 percent market share, while Patanjali’s product is relatively new.

The UK-based company also raised objections on Patanjali’s product’s TV commercial and said that it mocks Harpic’s advertisement. Harpic’s TV commercial features a celebrity who visits a house to inspect the toilet.

RBIL also alleged that Baba Ramdev’s company’s advertisement is misleading and Green Flush toilet cleaner is not an “organic product” as claimed by Patanjali. The Green Flush advertisement shows one product labelled as “HCL Free” and another as “low HCL”.

The matter would be next heard on 11 January.

tags #Business #Companies #Patanjali #Reckitt Benckiser

