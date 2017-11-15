App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 14, 2017 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks sell only 20% of bad loan assets to ARCs as they bet on better value from insolvency courts

Banks had put up approximately Rs 30,000 crore worth of assets for sale during the six months period starting April, of which banks have managed to sell just about Rs 5,000-6,000 crore to ARCs

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Busy with referring large corporate stressed loans to the insolvency courts and not finding buyers offering the right price, bankers sold about Rs 6,000 crore or just about 20 percent of proposed stock of bad loans to asset reconstruction companies.

Banks had put up approximately Rs 30,000 crore worth of assets for sale during the six months period starting April, confirmed the chief of a large asset reconstruction company.

Top banks including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank have sold very few assets given that they plan to get better value through filing cases at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which is used by creditors to resolve their NPAs.

related news

Asset reconstruction companies or ARCs are specialised financial institutions that buy the bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs) from banks and financial institutions so that the latter can clean up their balance sheets. In other words, ARCs are in the business of buying bad loans from banks.

"ARC sale has not been significant in these two quarters (Q1 and Q2). I think after the insolvency law coming in and the whole strategy around corporate cases, more and more will get referred to the NCLT. We sold Rs 747 crore in Q2 and Rs 16 crore in Q1 to ARCs," said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of country’s largest lender, State Bank of India.

He said, “There is a price at which we want to sell and yes, there are also capital issues that the ARCs are facing. But we will be able to handle it better than the ARCs.”

Arcil (Asset Reconstruction Co Of India Ltd), country’s largest ARC, has bought assets worth just Rs 500 crore in the first half of this year so far from April to September. It expects to sell about Rs 3,000-4,000 crore in the second half.

There are about 22 ARCs in the country but only about 6-7 active buyers in the market. Though there is no official data published on the asset sale to ARCs, the estimates are based on industry figures given by ARCs.

According to reports, of the around Rs 5,000-6,000 crore sold, Rs 2,000 crore were sold by Indian Overseas Bank to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company by selling its loans to Essar Steel.

Essar Steel is one of the 12 dirty-dozen large corporate accounts identified by the Reserve Bank of India referred to the insolvency courts.

According to the head of a large ARC, “Normally, the first half is slow in terms of asset sale. Further, the NCLT process has kept the bankers very busy and so asset sale to ARCs has been pushed off to the back burner. We are expecting much more on offer in the second half of the fiscal year till March 2018.”

Over 150 large and mid-corporate cases have been filed by banks for recovery and resolution of existing NPAs under the IBC.

The new RBI norms on ARC sale say that if security receipts (SRs) make more than 50 percent of the value of the asset under consideration, banks have to continue to provide for these loans as if the loans continue in the books of the bank, increasing provisioning requirements for banks and making it less lucrative to put fresh stock of bad loans on sale.

In April, RBI had also hiked the minimum net owned funds for ARCs to Rs 100 crore from Rs 2 crore. Net owned funds include equity capital and free reserves. This means that ARCs are also constrained of capital to buy assets while also seeing a mismatch in price expectation from bankers for selling of assets.

Further banks also have a breather on the capital front as the government has announced a Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan to help banks tide over the provision requirement to be made towards NPA accounts under the insolvency proceedings. This would mean banks could wait for a better price on their assets with no urgency to receive upfront money through asset sale.

Currently, banks are reeling from mounting bad loans worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore, about more than 10 percent of the total loans in the banking system.

tags #banking #bankruptcy #Business #ICICI Bank #NPAs #public sector banks #Punjab National Bank #SBI

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.